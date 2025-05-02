Commissioner Reviews Progress Of Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital Construction
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzab Awan on Friday conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction work at the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital in Sargodha.
He was accompanied by Director Development Bilal Hassan and officials from the buildings and health departments; he thoroughly examined various sections under development including wards, OPD, emergency block, and operation theaters.
The Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the progress and directed that the OPD be operationalized soon along with the installation of medical equipment and machinery.
He stressed that the hospital was a vital project for people of Sargodha division and its timely completion would provide advanced cardiac care locally.
Jahanzab Awan also stressed that quality and transparency must be maintained without compromise, and all work should be completed within the scheduled timeline.
The construction is being carried out in two shifts to expedite the process.
