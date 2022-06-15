Commissioner reviews progress on Karak projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Javed Marwat on Wednesday convened Divisional Progress Review Committee Meeting to review progress on projects ongoing in Karak district.

The meeting was attended by DC Karak, Project Director KDDP Kohat, ADC (F&P) Kohat and all Executing Agencies of District Karak.

Divisional Monitoring Officer (E&M) Kohat, gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on various aspects and execution of the ongoing projects.

The Commissioner Kohat directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time period, besides ensuring quality of work and material.