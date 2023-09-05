Commissioner visited Imran Idrees Teaching Hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Regional Gujranwala Dr. Haider Ashraf visited Imran Idrees Teaching Hospital,Daska Road and Bashir Hospital,Khadim Ali Road here on Tuesday.

They reviewed in detail the facilities as per SOPs for administrative approval of kidney transplant.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division inspected the operation theaters, laboratory, ICUs, post-operation intensive care ward and yellow waste room for hospital waste and other facilities related to kidney transplant.

He inspected the dialysis unit and reviewed the procedure of donor verification for kidney transplant.

He said that the applications given by the hospitals for kidney transplantation were evaluated according to the checklist and approval will be given only to the hospital that fulfills the facilities and arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hasan Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Faisal Ahmed and Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Dr. Hafiz Abdul Sattar were also present on the occasion.