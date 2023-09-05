Open Menu

Commissioner Visited Imran Idrees Teaching Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Commissioner visited Imran Idrees Teaching Hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Regional Gujranwala Dr. Haider Ashraf visited Imran Idrees Teaching Hospital,Daska Road and Bashir Hospital,Khadim Ali Road here on Tuesday.

They reviewed in detail the facilities as per SOPs for administrative approval of kidney transplant.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division inspected the operation theaters, laboratory, ICUs, post-operation intensive care ward and yellow waste room for hospital waste and other facilities related to kidney transplant.

He inspected the dialysis unit and reviewed the procedure of donor verification for kidney transplant.

He said that the applications given by the hospitals for kidney transplantation were evaluated according to the checklist and approval will be given only to the hospital that fulfills the facilities and arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hasan Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Faisal Ahmed and Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Dr. Hafiz Abdul Sattar were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Road Gujranwala Sialkot Daska

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

38 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

48 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

55 minutes ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

3 hours ago
Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

3 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

4 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan