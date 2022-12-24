UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Christmas Bazaar At St Dominoc Church

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Saturday visited Christmas Bazaar at Saint Dominic Church here.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Warraich, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, and Father Iftikhar Moon.

Commissioner visited various stalls and checked the quality of items. AC Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima briefed about Christmas Bazaars. Commissioner directed to provide high-quality items at Christmas Bazaars and instructed to provide foolproof security at all the churches.

Commissioner later visited the office of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company where he distributed gifts among Christian sanitary workers. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan has always safeguarded the rights of minorities. He said that Christian community members have played important role in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. He said that Christmas is an event of spreading love and harmony among people of different religions. Commissioner cut the cake with CEO BWMC Dr. Naeem Akhtar and Christian sanitary workers.

