Commissioner visits Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood along with MPA Zaheer-u-Din Alezai, paid visit to Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood along with MPA Zaheer-u-Din Alezai, paid visit to Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements here on Thursday.

Commissioner took notice of presence of water outside Shamasabad bazaar and directed MD WASA to clear the road as soon as possible.

He checked the quality of flour and weight of sugar at the Ramazan bazaars.

MPA Zaheer-u-Din Alezai said that the rush of citizens into the Ramazan bazaars is actually masses confidence in government policies.

He said that the benefits of Punjab government subsidy was reaching to masses effectively.

MPA said that the government has given direct relief to masses in sasta Ramazan bazaars.

Commissioner said that the strength of counters was increased by keeping in view the rush of people at the bazaars.