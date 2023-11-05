Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital, RHC, BHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Sunday paid surprise visits to Rural Health Center Bhiria Road, Basic Health Unit Plus Phull and Tehsil Hospital Kandiaro, and inspected the welfare of patients and collected details about health facilities being accorded at these hospitals.

Commissioner during the visit checked the attendance of doctors, paramedical staff and the record of medicines. Instructing the hospital administrations, the Commissioner said that the best heath and treatment facilities shall be provided to admitted and visiting patients adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He also instructed for improvement in sanitation conditions of hospitals and medicines available at the medical store of the hospital shall be given to patients while lab test facilities shall be given at the hospital.

On the occasion Medical Superintendent of Rural Health Center Bhiria City and In-charge Medical Officer Basic Health Unit Phull informed the Commissioner about health facilities being accorded to patients at these hospitals.

Medical Superintendent Tehsil Hospital Kandiaro informed the Commissioner that rainwater accumulates at the hospital as the premises is a low-lying place.

He said that there is no heart-related doctor in the hospital which causes difficulties for cardiac patients. The commissioner instructed Assistant Commissioner Kandiaro to prepare a comprehensive report about problem of the hospital and submit the same to the Commissioner's office through the Deputy Commissioner so that issues could be taken up with the health department to resolve the same.

Assistant Commissioner General Ghulam Murtaza Ghanghro, Assistant Commissioner Kandiaro Raza Muhammad Shar, Mukhtarkar and other officials were present on the occasion.

APP/nsm-rzq