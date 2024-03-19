Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Under-construction Engineering University Site

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner visits under-construction engineering university site

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan visited the site of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering to check the pace of progress on the under construction Rs 1 billion project here Tuesday.

The university would cover 210 acre area and ongoing first phase would cover construction Admin block, academic block, cafeteria, and Masjid.

Girls hostel, boys hostel, hostel for academic staff and other blocks would be built in the second phase, commissioner said. She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was paying special attention to development projects for their on-time completion.

Director development Rubina Kausar, and executive engineer buildings Haidar Ali accompanied the commissioner on the occasion.

