Commissioner Visits Under-construction Engineering University Site
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan visited the site of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering to check the pace of progress on the under construction Rs 1 billion project here Tuesday.
The university would cover 210 acre area and ongoing first phase would cover construction Admin block, academic block, cafeteria, and Masjid.
Girls hostel, boys hostel, hostel for academic staff and other blocks would be built in the second phase, commissioner said. She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was paying special attention to development projects for their on-time completion.
Director development Rubina Kausar, and executive engineer buildings Haidar Ali accompanied the commissioner on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramzan: Residents laud govt for seamless distribution of subsidized ediblesfew seconds
-
ACP to establish 'Computer Institute'3 seconds ago
-
Sanitation drive reviewed10 minutes ago
-
Food and drinks business man follow the rules of safety D.G Food Authority10 minutes ago
-
PHA to distribute free plants on ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’10 minutes ago
-
74 arrested, 103 cases registered over profiteering10 minutes ago
-
MNA Khan Muhammad condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan10 minutes ago
-
6,000 adulterated milk destroyed10 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramzan Bazaar20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan highly values its ties with Bahrain: President20 minutes ago
-
DC visits fruit and vegetable market20 minutes ago
-
Federal Board announces implementation of national curriculum from academic year 202420 minutes ago