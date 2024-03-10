Commodities' rates fixed for Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The District Price Control Committee (DPCC), in its meeting, fixed rates for some daily-use commodities for convenience of general public during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

After meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said here on Sunday that white gram (big) would be available at Rs.312 per kilogram (kg) in wholesale and at Rs.320 per kg in retail shop, while black gram (big) would be sold at Rs.220 per kg and Rs.230 per kg in wholesale and retail.

Similarly, the price of black gram (small) was fixed at Rs.195 per kg and Rs.205 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.228 per kg and Rs.235 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.210 per kg and Rs.220 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.260 per kg and Rs.272 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.490 per kg and Rs.520 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.450 per kg and Rs.480 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.277 per kg and Rs.288 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.

302 per kg and Rs.312 per kg, gram powder (besan) at Rs.230 per kg and Rs.240 per kg, rice basmati super karnal (new) at Rs.280 per kg and Rs.290 per kg, rice basmati super karnal (old) at Rs.300 per kg and Rs.310 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.137 per kg and Rs.142 per kg.

He said that milk would be sold at Rs.150 per liter in Tehsil City and at Rs.140 per liter in other Tehsils of the district. Similarly, rate of yogurt (dehi) would be at Rs.160 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.150 per kg in other Tehsils, mutton at Rs.1400 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.1300 per kg in other Tehsils, beef at Rs.700 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.650 per kg in other Tehsils.

The rate of 100-gram Roti will be Rs.15 while Khameeri Roti would be sold at Rs.18 and Naan simple at Rs.20. Chicken vegetable smosa would be sold at Rs.40, potato smosa at Rs.50 and Pikora at Rs.550 per kg.

The rates of fruits, vegetables and chicken items would be released on daily basis, he added.