Community-based safe city project to be launched in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 )-:A community-based safe city project will be launched here in city in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and a Taiwan IT giant.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and youth affairs Umar Farooq visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and discussed the project with Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI here Tuesday.

He said that digital cameras were installed in city to monitor traffic and crime related activites, adding that it would also improve the law and order situation.

President FCCI Rana Sikandar-e-Azam underlined the importance of peaceful environment for the economic growth of any city. He added that the control of these cameras will be with police department.

He said that its completion period will be only 6 to 8 months,while it could serve the locals for at least 10 years.