Complaints Being Reported Through Gulshan Iqbal Complaint App: Dr Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Complaints being reported through Gulshan Iqbal Complaint App: Dr Fawad

Chairman Gulshan Iqbal Town Dr Fawad Ahmed on Tuesday said that the civic services related problems of the town residents are being reported through the Gulshan Iqbal Complaint App

He advised that the officers should try to solve the complaints and update the status.

He advised that the officers should try to solve the complaints and update the status.

He said this while reviewed reports about the performance of various departments of the town in a meeting here.

On this occasion, Dr Fawad Ahmed said that teamwork is very important for better municipal services. Keep it better so that when services are needed from them, they will cheerfully perform their duties, he said.

He also issued instructions to the Director IT regarding the introduction of biometric system. Officers of all departments were present on this occasion.

