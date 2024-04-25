Complete digitalization of EPI in progress; efforts on to maintain cold chain in province: Qasim

Open Menu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Thursday said that efforts are underway to completely digitalize Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) besides maintaining the cold chain to ensure the supply of vaccines in every nook and corner of the province.

These views were expressed by Syed Qasim Shah while speaking as chief guest at a ceremony held here on Thursday to commemorate 50 years of the EPI programme.

During the ceremony, Provincial Health Minister paid special tribute to Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Khan (Late) for being the founding father of paediatrics and pioneer of the Expanded Programme for Immunization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The health minister said he is setting targets for his self and not for others because the goal of developing proper health care cannot be achieved unless taking the task as a challenge. He said those who can perform and give good results in service can become part of his team otherwise he will bring changes in team members.

There is no dearth of talent in the Health department where employees need to be brought on the right track, Qasim opined.

While talking about the achievement of goals based on strong determination and commitment, the Provincial Health Minister gave the example of PTI leader, Imran Khan who established a cancer hospital despite facing very difficult challenges.

Speaking about the Sehat Insaf card scheme, Syed Qasim Ali Shah claimed that nowhere in the world highly expensive treatments like heart bypass, dialysis and angiography are provided to people free of cost.

Later, the Provincial Health Minister also performed the inauguration of World Immunization Week to be observed globally from April 24 to 30.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah also distributed honorary shields among Champions of EPI KP at the ceremony.

