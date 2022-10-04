UrduPoint.com

Complete Shutdown In IIOJK To Be Observed Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 08:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Complete shutdown will be observed on Wednesday (tomorrow) against the Hindutva-inspired Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all other organizations and leaders to convey a message that Kashmiris reject India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar, said India cannot befool the Kashmiri people by pseudo announcement of roads and development projects; instead they want settlement of the UN-acknowledged Kashmir dispute in its historical background.

The statement pointed out that the RSS-backed fascist Modi regime has broken all records of terrorism in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, a four-day shutdown is being observed in Kargil against the Ladakh authorities' discriminatory order banning entry of the transporters from the Muslim-majority Kargil to the Buddhist-dominated Leh district.

The strike has been supported by all stakeholders and other religion-political organizations.

