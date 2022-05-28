UrduPoint.com

Composite Efforts Necessary For Success Of Arbitration System: CJP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Friday said that composite efforts were necessary for the success of the arbitration system in the country.

Addressing via video link one-day conference held at a local hotel, he said it was need of the hour to adopt the arbitration system for resolution of disputes among the litigants and chartered institutes could help a lot in this regard.

The chief justice also stressed the need for making the procedure of arbitration more functional, adding that trained judges, lawyers and experts could help in this regard.

He said it was vital to improve relevant laws for the success of the arbitration system, whereas the government should also be made aware of flaws in laws.

The chief justice said that the litigants should be made aware of the benefits of arbitration as it not only saved time but also money.

A campaign about the arbitration system should be launched for awareness of the litigants who approached court for resolution of their disputes, he added.

While addressing the conference, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah underlined the importance of the arbitration system for the resolution of the disputes. He said that the quick provision of justice was a right of every citizen as per Constitution. He said there were a large number of property cases in the courts across Pakistan and it was necessary to adopt the arbitration system for this purpose.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti also addressed the conference whereas a large number of participants attended it.

