COMSATS Projects, Careers Expo Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 09:15 PM

COMSATS Projects, Careers Expo inaugurated

Over 150 companies participated in the COMSATS' Projects and Career Expo organized by the Career Development Center, COMSATS University Islamabad on Wednesday in the Islamabad Campus

Over 150 companies participated in the COMSATS' Projects and Career Expo organized by the Career Development Center, COMSATS University Islamabad on Wednesday in the Islamabad Campus.

Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad along with Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig, Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation and Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Advisor (Academics and NAHE), Higher education Commission inaugurated the Projects and Careers Expo.

While talking to the media, the Rector, of COMSATS University, Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal said that COMSATS' students receive extensive training in a variety of industry-relevant skill sets and are exposed to industry problems as part of their final year research projects to help them succeed in their careers.

Internships and apprenticeships during their degrees enable students to critically analyze situations in the industry and should be made an integral part of the curriculum.

COMSATS University Islamabad has created opportunities for internships in different sectors to help its students find the right career path for themselves.

Companies participating in the expo belonged to the sectors of Architecture and Design, Banking, Development NGOs, IT/Software firms, Construction, Health Care, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Advertising and Media, Oil and Gas, Technology, Telecom and Textile.

Through this biannual event, final-year students interact with industry experts from various sectors. Students from faculties of Science, Architecture, Engineering, Information Science and Technology as well as business Administration presented the results of their final year research projects.

Each year several companies and aspiring startups participate in this expo to recruit promising young talents for their ranks.

CUI takes pride in the fact that each year hundreds of students are offered jobs on campus right before their graduation.

Prof. Afzal along with Dr. Baig, Engr. Chouhan along with senior faculty members visited several stalls and took a keen interest in the student's research projects displayed at the Expo.

The Guests interacted with students, faculty members as well as the participating companies.

Representatives from local companies expressed optimism and confidence in the prospective students and said that such events must be organized frequently in all universities.

