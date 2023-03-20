UrduPoint.com

COMSTECH Organizes Training On Randomized Clinical Trials In Uganda

COMSTECH in collaboration with the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) organized a two-day training on "Randomized Clinical Trials" at Islamic University in Kampala, Uganda

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, welcomed the participants of the training workshop online and said that the objective of this training is to build capacity in the critical area of clinical trials for drug discovery and development.

He said that clinical trials as per international standards, following the principles of good clinical practices, healthcare code of ethics, bio-safety, and in compliance with regulatory and sponsor requirements are critically important for the successful outcome of drugs, vaccines, biologicals and even diagnostics development process.

He said that it is important to have growth and greater involvement of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) nations in this field and this international workshop is an attempt to fill the capacity gap.

Dr Choudhary said that this is a critical step in the long journey of a drug, biologic or vaccine to move from the preclinical phase to a clinically validated product.

Assistant Secretary General of OIC for Science and Technology, Mr Askar Mussinov also delivered his message online and said that the OIC supports this joint initiative of COMSTECH and IUIU and recognizes the immense importance of clinical trials towards the development of safe and effective medicines against prevailing and neglected diseases.

Mr Mussinov further said that clinical trials provide a scientific basis for further development in medical sciences.

He said that it is essential for OIC states to establish this sector on a strong footing and build the capacity to discuss and develop new medicines.

Consultant COMSTECH on health initiatives, Dr Abdur Rashid, Program Officer COMSTECH, Ms. Maham Yameen, Head and Consultant Nephrologist, Maroof International Hospital, Prof. Dr. Mujtaba Quadri, Director ORIC, Indus Hospital, Dr. Ammad Fahim participated in the training from Pakistan, and COMSTECH distinguished scholar, Prof. Dr. Khalid Saeed Khan from the Granada University in Spain also participated in the training.

More than 100 national and international participants participated in the training online, while 60 researchers from Uganda participated in the training in person.

