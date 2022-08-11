Condolence meeting held at DDI Shaheed Benazirabad

Deputy Director Information Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghulam Abbas Goraho chaired a condolence meeting here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Information Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghulam Abbas Goraho chaired a condolence meeting here on Thursday.

The condolence meeting was attended by Senior Stenographer Aijaz Ali Tunio, Assistant Abdul Waheed Keerio, Senior Photographer Afaq Ahmed Shaikh and office staff.

The meeting condoled the sad demise of Dr Akhtar Shaikh, brother of Geo/Jang Reporter Muhammad Anwar Shaikh; Talib Hussain Rind, brother of Senior Journalist Ali Jan Rind; and Mumtaz Ali Qureshi, father of journalist Bilal Ahmed Qureshi.

The meeting prayed for the departed souls and extended condolences to the bereaved families.