UrduPoint.com

Condolence Meeting Held At DDI Shaheed Benazirabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Condolence meeting held at DDI Shaheed Benazirabad

Deputy Director Information Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghulam Abbas Goraho chaired a condolence meeting here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Information Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghulam Abbas Goraho chaired a condolence meeting here on Thursday.

The condolence meeting was attended by Senior Stenographer Aijaz Ali Tunio, Assistant Abdul Waheed Keerio, Senior Photographer Afaq Ahmed Shaikh and office staff.

The meeting condoled the sad demise of Dr Akhtar Shaikh, brother of Geo/Jang Reporter Muhammad Anwar Shaikh; Talib Hussain Rind, brother of Senior Journalist Ali Jan Rind; and Mumtaz Ali Qureshi, father of journalist Bilal Ahmed Qureshi.

The meeting prayed for the departed souls and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Afaq Ahmed Sad

Recent Stories

Gill's 'seditious' statement embodiment of PTI's p ..

Gill's 'seditious' statement embodiment of PTI's policy: Atta Tara

54 seconds ago
 Chief Minister vows to support CP&WB

Chief Minister vows to support CP&WB

56 seconds ago
 Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured conditi ..

Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

59 seconds ago
 US Consul General meets Chief Minister Punjab

US Consul General meets Chief Minister Punjab

1 minute ago
 National Minorities' Day observed : Call for furth ..

National Minorities' Day observed : Call for further strengthening measures to p ..

6 minutes ago
 France gets boost from EU neighbours as wildfires ..

France gets boost from EU neighbours as wildfires rage

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.