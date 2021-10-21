UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference In Memory Of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab Arts Council here on Thursday held a reference to condole the sad demise of nuclear Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and pay tributes to him for the outstanding services he rendered for the country.

Addressing the reference, Pir Azmatullah Sultan said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah created Pakistan while Dr Qadeer saved the country.

He said that Dr AQ khan had done a favour to the present and our future generations.

"By completing Pakistan's nuclear program, he made Pakistan's defence invincible", he added.

While speaking on occasion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Dr Khan was an invaluable and unforgettable chapter in the history of Pakistan.

"The name of the nuclear scientist will live forever in the history," he said.

Many people attended the reference while Malik Muhammad Ashraf Awan, Irfan Siddiqui, Allama Saleem Haider, Agha Nayyar Abbas, Allama Younis Chishti, Chaudhry Khurshid Anwar, Qadir Khan Mandokhel and others also appreciated the services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and shed light on various aspects of his life.

At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

