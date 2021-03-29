Condolence Reference of Significant playwright, prolific dramatist & Vice president of Arts Council, Haseena Moin held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Sunday evening

Including president Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Haris Khalique Anwer Maqsood, Behroz Sabzwari, Shakeel, Arshad Mahmood, Munawar Saeed, Sajid Hassan, Khalid Anam, Mehtab Akbar Rashid other members of the entertainment industry, politicians and members of governing body paid tribute to the departed soul

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2021) Remembering Haseena Moin intellectual Anwer Maqsood said that “She was a great lady; she was my senior in the university. The last time when we met she recited the poem “Hans raj”, we should remember her as a bright star.

Addressing on the occasion Mohammad Ahmed Shah said “We have had a close relationship with her for the last ten years; she was the member of our governing body her last words were, call Ahmed (she used to call me Ahmed). “Recently at my daughter’s wedding Haseena participated just like an elder family member she was my mother, my guardian I can’t express how saddened I am to hear the loss” Ahmed Shah added

In her speech on 23rd March her last words were “I am leaving” and then she left forever. We are naming the hall of Arts Council as Haseena Moin Hall, her name will remain forever in the Arts Council” Ahmed Shah said.

Renowned poet Kishwar Naheed said “I and Haseena had different subjects of writing but one thing was same between us and that is women empowerment, she left this world before me”

Litterateur Iftikhar Arif said that his relation with Haseena began when she used to write columns for children, I have requested Ahmed Shah to publish a book of some of Haseena’s plays so they remain forever. As far as, television is concerned, there is no other woman who has written against social establishments & norms and gained international recognition.

Veteran actor Talat Hussain said “Haseena Aapa taught us how to walk in the field of television, she taught me about the dramas and it concerns, I worked in her many plays"

Actress Sania Saeed said that she had shared an interesting relation with Haseena, in the last few years she had the opportunity to travel with her.

“She valued the point of view of others and she was one of those who broke the social norms. She was an artist who keeps Pakistan alive in other countries” Sania added.

Actor Behroz Sabzwari said “She was a mild-tempered woman; she would write scenes and then complete them with producers, she lived all her life alone and left this world alone, she will be remembered always”

Actor Shakeel said “Haseena played a prominent role in my television journey; I got the most opportunity to work with her. Unfortunately, I couldn’t meet her last time”

Arshad Mahmood Said, “I first met her during the time of “Ankahi” and after that somehow, I have always been connected with her plays. She will be missed”

Political leader Taj Haider said that the era in which she was writing was the era of oppression that had been going on for centuries, Haseena raised a voice in that era of oppression with her dramas.

Paying tribute to Haseena Moin Mehtab Akbar Rashidi said that the characters Haseena created in her plays were her inner voice, her characters were bold. She showed through her characters how women should be.

On this occasion, Asad Muhammad Khan, Haris Khaliq, Munawar Saeed, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Misbah Khalid, Imrana Maqsood, Sajid Hassan, M. Zaheer Khan, Dr. Alia Imam also expressed their views.

In the event, a showreel was played based on Haseena Moin’s plays and life. Concluding the event Iqbal Lateef said a prayer for the departed soul.