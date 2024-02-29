Conference On ‘Knowledge Based Textiles’ To Be Held On March 5-6 At NTU
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM
The 3rd international conference on ‘Knowledge Based Textiles’ will be held on March 5-6 at the National Textile University, here
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The 3rd international conference on ‘Knowledge Based Textiles’ will be held on March 5-6 at the National Textile University, here.
The event is being hosted by the National Textile University, Pakistan’s premier textile institute, under the umbrella of Grand Challenge Fund Project (KnowTex) funded by higher education commission (HEC) of Pakistan.
The main objective of the conference is to review the status of value addition in textile products and to devise a scientific strategy for product diversification to achieve sustainable growth in textile exports. This conference will bring prominent academic scientists, research scholars, and industry experts together to discuss and share their expertise, experiences, and research findings in diverse areas including textiles, composites, circular textiles, functional and smart textiles, natural fibers, innovation in textile production processes, advanced textiles and traceability.
More than 30 international speakers from the USA, UK, Indonesia, China, Qatar, Spain, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Kenya, Egypt, Estonia and Malaysia are participating in this conference. The conference will also be attended by all textiles related institutes and renowned industries, which make it the most prestigious scientific event of the country.
A workshop on incorporating Circularity in Textile value chains will be held on 5th of March, followed by a conference on Knowledge-based Textiles. Interloop Textile Innovation Exhibition and Ceremony on Innovation Awards will be held on 6th of March.
The innovation competition will bring the innovations across the country in the area of circularity and sustainability. More than 250 delegations, 40 plus innovative projects, 25 universities, 100 industries, 6 textile associations including PHMA, PRGMEA, APTMA, APBUMA, CLOA, Dyes & Chemical association will be participating in the different activities of the conference.
There are two exciting panel discussion on topics “Navigating the Global Fashion Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities for Textile Manufacturers” and “Charting the Path: Advancing Pakistan's Textile Industry Through Circular Practices” moderated by Dr. Shahid Rasul from Northumbria University, UK and Dr. Munir Ashraf, National Textile University, Pakistan.
These discussions will pave a way in developing national consensus and will help in shaping the textile economy of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU
ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative
Israel strikes kill Hezbollah fighter near Syria-Lebanon border: monitor
Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working day in Karachi on Friday
Farewell given to ex-minister Prof Javed Akram
CDA taking steps for unintrepted water supply in capital city
PU extends associate degree admission date
UNSC reform should not serve interest of few countries: China
Madhu Lal Hussain urs from March 2
PATS, right forum fostering team spirit in evolving character of war: Chief of A ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.038 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative8 minutes ago
-
Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working day in Karachi on Friday10 minutes ago
-
Farewell given to ex-minister Prof Javed Akram10 minutes ago
-
CDA taking steps for unintrepted water supply in capital city10 minutes ago
-
PU extends associate degree admission date14 minutes ago
-
Madhu Lal Hussain urs from March 214 minutes ago
-
PATS, right forum fostering team spirit in evolving character of war: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..13 minutes ago
-
CUI, University of Regina, Canada forge historic global collaboration27 minutes ago
-
9th Lyallpur Art, Literature & Spring Festival from Mar 121 minutes ago
-
The Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar directs to expedite relief operation in rain-hi ..24 minutes ago
-
1,753 cops deputed to check kite-flying24 minutes ago
-
People's representatives to run country' affairs after general elections : Solangi24 minutes ago