Conference On ‘Knowledge Based Textiles’ To Be Held On March 5-6 At NTU

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM

The 3rd international conference on ‘Knowledge Based Textiles’ will be held on March 5-6 at the National Textile University, here

The event is being hosted by the National Textile University, Pakistan’s premier textile institute, under the umbrella of Grand Challenge Fund Project (KnowTex) funded by higher education commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

The main objective of the conference is to review the status of value addition in textile products and to devise a scientific strategy for product diversification to achieve sustainable growth in textile exports. This conference will bring prominent academic scientists, research scholars, and industry experts together to discuss and share their expertise, experiences, and research findings in diverse areas including textiles, composites, circular textiles, functional and smart textiles, natural fibers, innovation in textile production processes, advanced textiles and traceability.

More than 30 international speakers from the USA, UK, Indonesia, China, Qatar, Spain, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Kenya, Egypt, Estonia and Malaysia are participating in this conference. The conference will also be attended by all textiles related institutes and renowned industries, which make it the most prestigious scientific event of the country.

A workshop on incorporating Circularity in Textile value chains will be held on 5th of March, followed by a conference on Knowledge-based Textiles. Interloop Textile Innovation Exhibition and Ceremony on Innovation Awards will be held on 6th of March.

The innovation competition will bring the innovations across the country in the area of circularity and sustainability. More than 250 delegations, 40 plus innovative projects, 25 universities, 100 industries, 6 textile associations including PHMA, PRGMEA, APTMA, APBUMA, CLOA, Dyes & Chemical association will be participating in the different activities of the conference.

There are two exciting panel discussion on topics “Navigating the Global Fashion Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities for Textile Manufacturers” and “Charting the Path: Advancing Pakistan's Textile Industry Through Circular Practices” moderated by Dr. Shahid Rasul from Northumbria University, UK and Dr. Munir Ashraf, National Textile University, Pakistan.

These discussions will pave a way in developing national consensus and will help in shaping the textile economy of Pakistan.

