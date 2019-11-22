Conference on 'Sustainable Business Development' concluded at UoS

The Women Economic Empowerment featured strongly in two-day first international conference on 'Sustainable Business Development 2019' held here at the Speakers at international moot called for women empowerment by bringing them into the male-dominated sustainability industry and the industry's relationship with women's empowerment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Women Economic Empowerment featured strongly in two-day first international conference on 'Sustainable Business Development 2019' held here at the Speakers at international moot called for women empowerment by bringing them into the male-dominated sustainability industry and the industry's relationship with women's empowerment.

National and international speakers highlighted the challenges and possible practical solutions of sustainable business development through keynote lectures, presentations and research articles.

Speakers called to build a more innovative culture amongst enterprises, creating new and commercially-viable solutions for the global market.

They also discussed the role of management development institutions in inclusive growth and business education.

The conference was organized by the Noon Business school of Sargodha University in which besides local researchers, experts from France, United Kingdom, and Malaysia also participated.

During the event, number of research papers and oral presentations on a wide range of subject were presented.

The two-day conference included four-panel discussions on the topic like inclusive women empowerment as tool of sustainable development, growth, local entrepreneurship, etc. There were also six parallel sessions in which more than 50 researchers from abroad and all over Pakistan presented their research work related to the theme of the conference.

The key objective of the conference was to provide a platform for scholars, researchers, academics, practitioners and business leaders to share their thoughts, ideas, solutions, and empirical evidence regarding sustainable business development.

The conference was also aimed at generating the discourse on the subject of contemporary global issue which needs attentions of all stakeholders including world organizations, government agencies, health organizations, social enterprises and by the civil society.

Speaking as chief guest, Amjad Ali Noon, ex-chairman of Prime Minister Inspection Cell said that the term 'sustainable development' reminds us that so far we have destroyed our planet in the name of development.

To avoid further destruction, we need innovative strategies for business development without further destroying the environment, he said.

He suggested that business and management education can play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges and for the viable solutions.

Dr Dildar Hussain, Head of Marketing Department, Rennes School of Business, France shared his thoughts on "Innovations, Marketing Competitiveness and Sustainable Business Development".

He discussed the three P's for better understanding of the word sustainability including people, planet and profit.

He called for selecting and executing the right ideas, local solutions for local problems and creating value products rather than quantity of goods.

At the end, Director NBS, Dr Ghulam Ali distributed shields, souvenirs and certificates among the guest speakers.