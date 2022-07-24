UrduPoint.com

Congratulations Pour In As First Pakistani Women Mountaineers Scale K2

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Congratulations pour in as first Pakistani women mountaineers scale K2

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and Balochistan Awami Party central leader Mir Ataullah Khan Buledi have paid tribute to the two Pakistani women Samina Baig and Naila Kiani for scaling world's second highest mountain K2.

Samina Baig and Naila Kiani have become the first Pakistani woman to climb K2, the world's second highest peak.

More than 100 climbers summated the 8,611-metre K2 in a single day, including female mountaineers from Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr.

Rubaba and Attaullah Khan said it was a matter of prestige not only for the nation but also for every women in the world that two courageous and brave two Pakistani women climbers climbed K2.

"Samina Baig and Naila Kiani have proved that Pakistani women are no less than the women of developed countries. A new record has been set which has made the entire nation proud.

"We congratulate the two Pakistani women mountaineers on behalf of the people of Balochistan," they maintained.

Dr. Rubaba also announced awarding of appreciation certificates to the two women mountaineers on behalf of her department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Technology Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

12 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

21 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

21 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

21 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.