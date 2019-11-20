ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday warned that any conspiracy to derail the process of accountability would not be allowed to succeed and accountability would only strengthen democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said corrupt past rulers had failed to bring any change in the country during the last 30 years but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would transform the country and put it on the path to progress.

He said PTI's government would continue to launch crackdown against money laundering and corrupt persons.

There would be "no deal" or compromise on corruption cases filed against former rulers, he added.

He said PTI government is satisfied with the proceedings of the accountability process, and maintained that for the first time in Pakistan's history, the accountability system was not influenced by any political interference.

Abbasi said accountability process is yielding positive results, which would soon be revealed to the entire nation.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution, which is working without any influence and intervention of the government.

It was taking action against the corrupt elements after gathering information, he added.

Talking about JUI-F Azadi March, he said people have rejected Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl's (JUI- F) and opposition's Azadi march and called it a flop show presented by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

"Fazl claimed to get the support of millions in march but foiled in gathering even 10 people from each city of Pakistan, he added.

He said people are fully cognizant of the tactics and religious card used by Fazlur Rehman to reach the treasury benches.

Sadaqat said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader among masses not only in Pakistan but other countries as well and present government will complete its mandated period of five years with the backing and support of the masses.