UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conspiracy To Derail Accountability Won't Be Allowed To Succeed: Sadaqat Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Conspiracy to derail accountability won't be allowed to succeed: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday warned that any conspiracy to derail the process of accountability would not be allowed to succeed and accountability would only strengthen democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said corrupt past rulers had failed to bring any change in the country during the last 30 years but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would transform the country and put it on the path to progress.

He said PTI's government would continue to launch crackdown against money laundering and corrupt persons.

There would be "no deal" or compromise on corruption cases filed against former rulers, he added.

He said PTI government is satisfied with the proceedings of the accountability process, and maintained that for the first time in Pakistan's history, the accountability system was not influenced by any political interference.

Abbasi said accountability process is yielding positive results, which would soon be revealed to the entire nation.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution, which is working without any influence and intervention of the government.

It was taking action against the corrupt elements after gathering information, he added.

Talking about JUI-F Azadi March, he said people have rejected Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl's (JUI- F) and opposition's Azadi march and called it a flop show presented by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

"Fazl claimed to get the support of millions in march but foiled in gathering even 10 people from each city of Pakistan, he added.

He said people are fully cognizant of the tactics and religious card used by Fazlur Rehman to reach the treasury benches.

Sadaqat said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader among masses not only in Pakistan but other countries as well and present government will complete its mandated period of five years with the backing and support of the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Democracy Azadi March Progress Money March From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 November 2019

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

10 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

10 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.