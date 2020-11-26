Constitutional rights of the residents of NA-56 to be honoured: SAPM Amin

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, on Thursday said that constitutional rights of the residents of NA-56 will be honoured and villages falling within a five kilometre (km) radius of gas producing fields would be provided gas facility

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, on Thursday said that constitutional rights of the residents of NA-56 will be honoured and villages falling within a five kilometre (km) radius of gas producing fields would be provided gas facility.

Talking to newsmen here, he said that as per the recommendations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Malik Khurram Ali Khan and Malik Ramzan Haroon, he had written a letter to the concerned ministry to carry out survey of 24 villages of tehsil Jand , Pindigheb and Fatehjang falling within a five kilometre (km) radius of gas producing fields which include Kot Chajji , Chura Sharif, Dhaak, Langar, Pind Sultani, Jand City(Extra Population) , Chapri , Jaba , Dakhner , Girdi , Dhok Paikhel , Jabbi , Torewali , Sihala , Malangi and Dhok Bazgul of tehsil Jand, Naka, Toot , Maira Sharif , Kharpa , Sora , Dhok Shikra Bhakwal of tehsil Pindigheb , Maiki Dhok , Dhok Seelo , of tehsil Fatehjang.

SAPM Malik Amin said that Federal government has already approved one billion and 84 crore rupees for provision of gas facility to 12 villages of tehsil Jand , 03 villages of tehsil Pindigheb and 10 villages of tehsil Fatehjang.

Replying to a question, he said that 45 water filtration plants were being installed in different areas of the Attock district to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the residents to control water borne diseases.