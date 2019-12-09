UrduPoint.com
Construction of Boat Basin Jetty to cost Rs700 million: National Assembly told

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Monday informed the National Assembly that the construction of Boat Basin Jetty at Keamari would cost around Rs700 million and serve people of Keamari, Manora, Baba and Bhit Islands and adjoining areas

In a written reply to the National Assembly, he said it was correct that not only the Federal government but also the Sindh government was earning handsome amount from first Deep Water Container Terminal, in terms of withholding tax, custom duty, sales tax, stamp duty and Sindh sales tax etcetera.

Even Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was being charged withholding tax on its income from the said terminal.

He said Karachi Port Trust being a federal government entity had already spent a lot for the welfare of the local residents in the shape of hospital, dispensary, schools, industrial homes, construction of streets, service roads, major roads and overhead bridges.

The minister said KPT had given its land free of charge to government of Sindh for setting up of reverse osmosis plant.

Construction of roads and bridges fall under the domain of Zonal Municipal Committee (ZMC) and Karachi Municipal Committee (KMC) and even KPT was fulfilling its obligations of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Furthermore, KPT was preparing its CSR policy to cover various areas including special education, healthcare, enhancing of vocational skills, protection of historical buildings, women empowerment, neighborhood development and physical and recreational activities. The CSR was done by private and autonomous organizations, he continued.

He said Sindh government needed to perform its duties and work for the welfare of the people of the province from the income it generated through taxes.

Zaidi said Frontier Works Organization (FWO) was given Rs90 million to clean the city of Karachi.

