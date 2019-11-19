Construction of Surij Kund Road approved

Construction of Surij Kund Road stretching from Chowk Shah Abbas to Nehr Walli Muhammad was approved with cost of Rs226 million, DC and DG MDA Amir Khatak said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Construction of Surij Kund Road stretching from Chowk Shah Abbas to Nehr Walli Muhammad was approved with cost of Rs226 million, DC and DG MDA Amir Khatak said on Tuesday.

Talking to a traders' delegation here,DC said over Rs20 million were released forthwith to construct the road.He said the work would start within 15 days after an advertisement published for contract and would be completed in stipulated timeframe.