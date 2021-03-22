UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Two Major Dams Started Under PM Imran's Govt: Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:12 PM

Construction of two major dams started under PM Imran's Govt: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that construction of two major dams started under Prime Minister Imran Khan Government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that construction of two major dams started under Prime Minister Imran Khan Government.

In a series of tweets on the occasion of World Water Day 2021, he said "Pakistan receives around 145 million acre feet of water every year but can only save 13.7 MAF since it didn't construct any major dam for past 50 years.

" He said that "But great thing is: Construction of two major dams began straight away under Prime Minister Imran Khan Government". "Our only two existing big reservoirs can save water only for 1 month whereas minimum requirement of storage of 4 months was for any country. India can store water for 6 months", he said. Faisal Javed said that US can save water for 30 months whereas Egypt can do it for 33 months. "Pakistan certainly needs more dams," he added.

