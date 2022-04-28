Consultative Jirga formed to address tribal issues: Minister

Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan and MPA Orakzai, Ghazan Jamal on Thursday visited Babar Mela, Orazkzai Headquarters, Hangu , where they met with elders of Consultative Jirga for Tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan and MPA Orakzai, Ghazan Jamal on Thursday visited Babar Mela, Orazkzai Headquarters, Hangu , where they met with elders of Consultative Jirga for Tribal districts.

On the occasion, DC, Muhammad Asif Raheem, gave a detailed briefing on issues related to tribal district, Orakzai.

DPO Nisar Ahmad Khan and officers from relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

MPA Ghazan also apprised the participants of issues of Orakzai and gave his suggestions to address the same.

Addressing the Jirga, KP Irrigation Minister, Arshad Ayub said, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, we were organizing Consultative Jirgas with tribal people.

Reasons behind these endeavors were to mitigate the mental trauma and physical losses incurred in the wake of war against terror in this particular area, said the minister.

The tribal people, according to the minister, had rendered matchless sacrifices for the cause of peace in the area. Minister also held that it was difficult to compensate the losses of tribal people, however the government, was trying to lessen the scale of losses and sufferings by payments of compensations.

Meanwhile, minister ensured the participants of the Jirga that issues of the tribal people would be taken up and addressed at all cost.

Furthermore, minister apprised the participants that the reason behind merger of tribal districts was to make the life of tribal people easy and put these areas on the path of development. .

On the occasion, local elders apprised the minister of problems of their respective areas and demanded early resolution of the same.

The minister assured the tribal elders that all their issues would be addressed on a priority basis.