Continued Lockdown In Occupied Kashmir Condemned

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 05:40 PM

Continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir condemned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has condemned the continued lock down and curbs on communication means in Occupied Kashmir.

The Indian government has imposed military siege and ban on internet on August 5, last year, when it repealed special status of Kashmir and divided it into two union territories, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Abdul Majeed Malik addressing a meeting of his party, JKPM, in Islamabad, today, said that the people of the occupied territory had been facing severe hardships due to the restrictions imposed by the Modi-led communal Indian government.

He also denounce the statement of Ram Madhav, the General Secretary of ruling Hindu nationalist party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who said that the government's next step would be to take Azad Kashmir.

"India will have to cross over Azad Kashmir through our bodies," he added.

He also condemned the martyrdom of two Kashmiri youth and arrest of dozens others in Bejbehara in Islamabad by the Indian troops during the so-called search operations and described it open terrorism.

Abdul Majeed Malik urged India to give up its intransigence over Kashmir and come to the negotiation table for peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute so that permanent peace could be established in the South Asian region.

The meeting was attended by JKPM leader from Bagh, Azad Kashmir, and President of refugees, Muhammad Shafee Shehzad, Muhammad Rafique, Ajmal khan, Muhammad Khalil, Aslam Butt and others.

