Contraband seized at Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A drug peddler was arrested with heroin from a passenger at the

Faisalabad International Airport here on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Anti-Narcotics Force said a team recovered 1.5-kg of ice from

a bag of a passenger, Muhammad Nadeem, who was going to abroad.

The accused was arrested and sent behind the bars.