Contraband Seized At Faisalabad Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A drug peddler was arrested with heroin from a passenger at the
Faisalabad International Airport here on Monday.
A spokesperson for the Anti-Narcotics Force said a team recovered 1.5-kg of ice from
a bag of a passenger, Muhammad Nadeem, who was going to abroad.
The accused was arrested and sent behind the bars.
