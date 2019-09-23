Contract employees destroyed official departments; Sindh High Court

Sindh High Court (SHC) has declared contract employees cause of destruction of the official department

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Sindh High Court (SHC) has declared contract employees cause of destruction of the official department.According to media reports, petition was heard in Sindh High Court on plea to give complete privileges to more than three hundred contract employees.

During the hearing Justice Mohammad Ali said that destruction of official department is deploy of contract employees. The steel mill is also destroyed by contract employees while petitioner took stance that contract employees appointed in three hundred departments by provisional government.

Therefore give order to the entire department that gives all the privileges to contract employees.The Sindh government counsel has said that contract employees have not been appointed while who were appointed through contract they were relieved.Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed to petitioner that appear with preparation and postponed the case till undeclared time.