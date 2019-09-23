UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contract Employees Destroyed Official Departments; Sindh High Court

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 06:23 PM

Contract employees destroyed official departments; Sindh High Court

Sindh High Court (SHC) has declared contract employees cause of destruction of the official department

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Sindh High Court (SHC) has declared contract employees cause of destruction of the official department.According to media reports, petition was heard in Sindh High Court on plea to give complete privileges to more than three hundred contract employees.

During the hearing Justice Mohammad Ali said that destruction of official department is deploy of contract employees. The steel mill is also destroyed by contract employees while petitioner took stance that contract employees appointed in three hundred departments by provisional government.

Therefore give order to the entire department that gives all the privileges to contract employees.The Sindh government counsel has said that contract employees have not been appointed while who were appointed through contract they were relieved.Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed to petitioner that appear with preparation and postponed the case till undeclared time.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Media All Government

Recent Stories

Govt schools to be electrified through solar syste ..

3 minutes ago

3-day annual Urs of Pir Waris Shah starts in Sheik ..

3 minutes ago

CM Sindh again apologies from appearance before NA ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Multan Bench orders PASSCO to gi ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court of Pakistan dismisses acquittal plea ..

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking increase in co ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.