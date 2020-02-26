UrduPoint.com
Convocation Of University Of Sialkot Was Held

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:58 PM

The convocation of University of Sialkot was held here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The convocation of University of Sialkot was held here on Wednesday.

The students were awarded degrees during the ceremony.

Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz Chairman Council of Islmaic Ideology Pakistan and Prof Dr Ekren Savas Rector USAK University Turkey were the chief guests.

Both of them stressed the promotion of quality education and character building of students enabling them to serve the country in a better way in future.

On the occasion, Faisal Manzur Chairman University of Sialkot, Rehan Younas Executive Director and Prof Dr Saeedul Hassan Chishti Vice Chancellor University of Sialkot also addressed the participants.

