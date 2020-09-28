Coordinated efforts stress for ending harmful child marriage practices

UrduPoint.com
Mon 28th September 2020

Chairperson KP Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) Dr. Riffat Sardar Monday stressed the need for coordinated efforts to discourage early marriage practices of girls

Chairperson KP Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) Dr. Riffat Sardar Monday stressed the need for coordinated efforts to discourage early marriage practices of girls.

Addressing a seminar held here, she said that in a recent research conducted by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with Population Council Pakistan, girls who were married before the age of 18 were more likely to experience some form of domestic or gender based violence.

She said the aim of the seminar was to raise awareness on consequences of child marriage and advocate for a legal, policy and social environment conducive to ending child marriage through coordinated actions at all levels.

She said provincial government was cognizant of the issue and had been trying to come up with measures especially legal instrument to tackle the issue of child marriage in the province.

"Efforts of our parliamentarians, Social Welfare Department and Population Welfare Department are commendable in making the realization that child marriage has consequences for all," she added.

The seminar was attended by parliamentarians, policy-makers, government officials, international organizations and civil society representatives.

She said child marriage deprived girls from their fundamental right to health, education, economic empowerment and security.

It puts their personal development and well-being at risk and limits the possibilities for growth, stability and transformation.

KPCSW is committed to undertake its due role and support provincial government in addressing the issue of child marriages.

She acknowledged UNFPA and UK Aid for supporting this study as well as for their commitment to support government of Pakistan in advancing women and girls' rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Country Representative UNFPA Pakistan Ms. Lina Mousa, stressed the importance of ending harmful practices against women and girls and reiterated UNFPA's dedication to ensuring gender equality and ending GBV and harmful practices including child marriage in Pakistan.

Development Director UK Aid Annabel Gerry said in her remarks, "Child marriage is a harmful social and cultural practice which has consequences for both boys and girls, but it's the girl who suffers most. Her education, health and freedom for making choices about her own life are compromised."

