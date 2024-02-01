Cop Injured In Mastung Cracker Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 09:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) One policeman was reported injured in a cracker blast at the Mastung Jail on Thursday.
A private news channel quoting the police said the injured cop was shifted to a nearby hospital.
The police and law enforcement departments responded swiftly to the incident and immediately started a search operation in the area. Further investigation was underway.
