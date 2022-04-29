UrduPoint.com

Cops Successfully Probing Famous Kanwal Matloob Case Awarded Cash Prizes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Friday distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among police officers probing Kanwal murder case

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Friday distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among police officers probing Kanwal murder case.

Pertinently, the investigation team had played a significant role in bringing to justice the killers involved in the gruesome killing of 12-year-old minor girl Kanwal Matloob.

In a special ceremony held in the State metropolis, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas presented cash prize worth 13 Lakh to the investigating team as a token of appreciation for their outstanding investigative skill that led to the arrest of the criminals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister while appreciating the investigating team for its outstanding performance, stressed on further enhancement of professional skill and ability of the police personnel.

