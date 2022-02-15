Corna cases, two schools closed in Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration Charsadda Tuesday closed two public sector Primary and high schools after reports of positive corona cases.

In the wake of recently reported coronavirus positive cases and recommendation made by the DHO Charsadda, the district administration directed to close the GHS Garhi Hameed and GPS Behlola for seven days with immediate effect.