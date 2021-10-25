Corona positivity rate drops to 0.81 per cent in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi district's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.81 centres on Monday, the lowest level noted during the year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.81 centres on Monday, the lowest level noted during the year.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, five new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, including two belonging to Potohar town while one each case was reported from Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawal town and Islamabad.

"Presently, 34 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 11 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,20 in Institute of Urology, two in Fauji FoundationHospital and one in Holy Family Hospital", he added.

He said that 34,591 people had been discharged after recovery out of the total 35, 957 confirmed cases reported in the district so far.

District Health Authority updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition,16 stable and 17 on oxygen support.

As many as 3,117,156 people have jabbed themselves so far, including 43,833 health workers and 3,073,323 other adults and senior citizens.