Corona SOPs Implementation Inspected In Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir, the price control magistrates paid a visits to all markets to inspect implementation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the city here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC-R) Owais Mushtaq also visited the city's major markets, High Street, Saddar Bazaar, Pakpattan Bazaar, Depalpur Bazaar and Girls College Road, and called upon shoppers to implement the corona prevention code of conduct, and use face-masks.

During his visit, he ensured closure of all markets at 6pm sharp as per the orders of the provincial government and sealed several shops over violations.

He told the shopkeepers that the district administration would ensure strict implementation of the code of conduct in which no concession would be given to anyone in this regard.

