Corona SOPs Should Be Adopted Strictly On Eid: Allama Hijazi

Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Corona SOPs should be adopted strictly on Eid: Allama Hijazi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Allama Abdul Rashid Hijazi, Provincial Ameer of Central Jamiat-e-Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan, has asked the citizens to adopt anti-coronavirus SOPs strictly on Eidul Fitr and don't show any negligence in this regard.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that third wave of corona is more dangerous than its previous two waves.

Therefore, the people should show responsibility and adopt preventive measures because prevention is the easy way for protection from this disease.

He also appealed to the people to pay their Zakat, donations and alms including Sadaqatul Fitr in-time so that the poor, needy, destitute and deserving brethren could share joys of Eidul Fitr.

He said, "We must cooperate with the poor and deserving brethren especially on the occasion of happy moments including Eid-ul-Fitr."

More Stories From Pakistan

