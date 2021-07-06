Corona Vaccination Centre inaugurated for expats

A Covid-19 Vaccination Centre was formally inaugurated for Overseas Pakistanis at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dir on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A Covid-19 Vaccination Centre was formally inaugurated for Overseas Pakistanis at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dir on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) District Dir Upper, Mohammad Shoaib was chief guest on the occasion.

The purpose of opening the centre is to administer required vaccine to expat Pakistanis. On this occasion, 769 persons were also administered anti-Corona vaccine.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Sahibzada Imtiaz Ahmad gave detailed briefing regarding the Vaccination Centre.

The district administration expressed satisfaction over the process of vaccination and ordered deployment of Levies Force and Police personnel at the centre.