Corona Vaccination Of Citizens Continues In KP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 1,722,827 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a total of 1,634,490 people have been given the first dose of Sinopham, an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here Sunday.

He said the door-to-door vaccination campaign announced by the Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud also got momentum and the health workers along with the personnel of the security have been vaccinating people in different localities.

He said 464,788 people were also given a second dose of Sinopham and another 27, 85, 353 people were given the first dose of sinovac and 669,646 people were given a second dose of sinovac.

He informed that 2, 98,422 people have also been vaccinated with cansino vaccine along with the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine was given to 158,744 people in Peshawar while 66,538 people were given second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

The health official said that 163,674 citizens have been given a dose of Pak Vac and 4,242 people have been given the first dose of Pfizer vaccine while 3796 people were given a second dose of Pfizer vaccine.

The first dose of moderna vaccine was given to 352,308 people and 55963 people were given second dose of moderna vaccine.

