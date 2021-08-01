Corona vaccination of police officers, personnel underway across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Sunday that Punjab police were performing its duties as a front-line worker for the protection of lives and property of people during the corona pandemic and several officers of the police force and many officers/officials have lost lives to coronavirus.

According to press release issued by Punjab police, he said the fourth wave of corona was very dangerous so the ongoing process of corona vaccination should be completed in all districts of the province as soon as possible so that police force would remain safe from the virus. He said that supervisory officers should complete the vaccination of subordinate force under personal supervision and reports in this regard should be sent to the central police office regularly.

According to the report submitted to the IG Punjab, so far 21,812 officers and personnel between the ages of 50 and 60 have been vaccinated while 30,491 officers and personnel between the ages of 40 and 50 have been vaccinated against corona.

He said the process of vaccination of officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years was also in full swing and so far 65645 officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years had been vaccinated against corona while a total of 117,948 officers over 30 years of age had been vaccinated. The remaining force and staff are being vaccinated without interruption.

He said that besides district police in all districts, corona vaccination was also being carried out in Punjab Constabulary, Investigation Punjab, Special Branch, CTD, Traffic, SPU, PHP and other field formations.

The IG Punjab stressed that all officers and personnel should ensure implementation of SOPs in all cases whileon duty.

He further said that health and life of police officers and their families was of utmost importance to the police department as only by staying healthy they could better fulfill their responsibility of serving and protecting the people.