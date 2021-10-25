Corona vaccination to be administered at doorstep across Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that parliamentarians and social workers had been entrusted with the task to make coronavirus vaccination drive a success.

According to official sources, the corona vaccination campaign had been launched in Punjab from Monday (today) to vaccinate around one million people daily and the drive would continue till November 12.

The CM said, "I appeal to the public to vaccinate themselves as it is the only remedy to control coronavirus.

" He said that Punjab had suffered a colossal loss of Rs 650 billion while more than 13,000 people had died due to corona pandemic.

The CM was briefed about the 'Reach Every Door' campaign at a meeting which was attended by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, secretary Primary & secondary health, DGPR and others.

The teams would visit to every nook and corner of the province to provide a freevaccination facility. The government had also set up 14,000 new vaccination centresin different districts to facilitate the people at their doorstep.