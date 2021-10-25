UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccination To Be Administered At Doorstep Across Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

Corona vaccination to be administered at doorstep across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that parliamentarians and social workers had been entrusted with the task to make coronavirus vaccination drive a success.

According to official sources, the corona vaccination campaign had been launched in Punjab from Monday (today) to vaccinate around one million people daily and the drive would continue till November 12.

The CM said, "I appeal to the public to vaccinate themselves as it is the only remedy to control coronavirus.

" He said that Punjab had suffered a colossal loss of Rs 650 billion while more than 13,000 people had died due to corona pandemic.

The CM was briefed about the 'Reach Every Door' campaign at a meeting which was attended by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, secretary Primary & secondary health, DGPR and others.

The teams would visit to every nook and corner of the province to provide a freevaccination facility. The government had also set up 14,000 new vaccination centresin different districts to facilitate the people at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Died November From Government Billion Million Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

10 minutes ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

1 hour ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

1 hour ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.