Coronavirus Claims 42 More Lives, 880 New Cases Reported In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 42 more lives while 880 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, death toll reached 12,447 and total corona cases 423,671 while recoveries 389,497 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 21,727 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 18,198 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.22 million so far.

Talking about ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said, "Frequently increase in corona cases in Punjab is a matter of concern.

In such pandemic conditions, vaccination is the only and effective treatment against corona." He urged the people to immediately get themselves vaccinated and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that "we could return to normal life".

The Punjab health department also urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of corona virus, the health care department urged the citizens.

