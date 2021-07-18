UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 6 More Lives, 369 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Coronavirus claims 6 more lives, 369 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed six more lives while 369 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), here on Sunday, the death toll reached 10,880 while total infections 350,259 and recoveries 329,627 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 9,761 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 149 ones have been recovered in 24 hours.

The health department conducted 17,596 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which took the total tests into 5.

94 million so far.

As many as 313,235 citizens were vaccinated in 662 vaccination centres during the same period.

The total number of vaccinated people reached 12,262,472 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

