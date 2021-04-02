UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Administered In Ramazan: Maulana Tahir Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 10:54 PM

Coronavirus vaccine could be administered in Ramazan: Maulana Tahir Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Friday said the religious institutions in different Islamic countries were unanimous in their view that a person should get himself vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine, which could also be administered in the month of Ramazan

In a video statement, he said questions were being asked whether a person should get the vaccine jab, adding the Islamic shariah ordained that one should protect himself and others so an individual should get himself vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine.

Dar ul Ifta Pakistan, Pakistan Ulema Council, Dar ul Ifta Saudi Arabia, Jamia Al Azhar and Dar ul Ifta United Arab Emirates were unanimous in their fatwas (religious decrees) that a person can get the coronavirus vaccine during fasting in Ramazan, he told.

He said the propaganda against vaccination that it was an irreligious act, was totally wrong and those who were asserting this opinion were not the friends of humanity.

The coronavirus could be treated by seeking help of Allah, adding precautionary measures should be taken and those who go to the mosques should do ablution at home, keep distance in mosques and take precautionary measures to protect against coronavirus, he added.

