Corps commanders resolve to fight terrorists without any distinction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The two-day 254th Corps Commanders' Conference on Wednesday resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate the menace as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

The conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, was held here at the General Headquarters from December 27-28, an Inter-Services Public Relations news release said.

A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the army was undertaken during the conference.