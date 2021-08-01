UrduPoint.com

Corpse Found

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :A young man was found dead at a deserted place, in the limits of Dijkot police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body near Roshanwala and informed the area police.

The police took the body into custody and later dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.

The man was identified as Shehbaz, resident of Chak 262-RB.

The victim was an addict and expired due to non-availability of drugs.

Further investigation was underway.

