Corpse found in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A minor boy was found dead in Rakh Branch Canal, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Adnan aka Makhan (5) had slipped and fell into canal near Gol Masjid Sammundri Road a couple of days ago.

The divers of Rescue-1122 searched him a lot but in vain.

This morning, some passersby spotted the corpse of minor boy floating in canal near Naganwala Bridge at Gojra Road and informed the area police.

Rescue-1122 fished out the corpse and handed it over to police.

Police were investigating.