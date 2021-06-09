UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corpse Found In Canal

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Corpse found in canal

A minor boy was found dead in Rakh Branch Canal, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A minor boy was found dead in Rakh Branch Canal, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Adnan aka Makhan (5) had slipped and fell into canal near Gol Masjid Sammundri Road a couple of days ago.

The divers of Rescue-1122 searched him a lot but in vain.

This morning, some passersby spotted the corpse of minor boy floating in canal near Naganwala Bridge at Gojra Road and informed the area police.

Rescue-1122 fished out the corpse and handed it over to police.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Road Gojra Mosque

Recent Stories

CBUAE Governor chairs Islamic Finance Services Boa ..

8 minutes ago

Izhar-ul-Haq laid to rest at H-11 graveyard

32 seconds ago

Soomro stresses to formulate PFCs for equitable di ..

33 seconds ago

HPC holds COVID-19 vaccination camp

35 seconds ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till June 23

36 seconds ago

Moscow Calling on Washington to Have Responsible A ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.