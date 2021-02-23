UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corpse Recovered From Canal In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:57 PM

Corpse recovered from canal in khanewal

Rescuers recovered a corpse of teenager from canal at an area called Dhalu Bangla Korenga of tehsil Mian Channu here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Rescuers recovered a corpse of teenager from canal at an area called Dhalu Bangla Korenga of tehsil Mian Channu here on Tuesday.

Official spokesman said that there was no mark of torture appeared on the body.

It was handed over to local police which started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Six outlaws held in muzaffargarh

3 minutes ago

Vietnam to prioritize health workers in COVID-19 v ..

4 minutes ago

Georgian Opposition Threatens Protests to Demand M ..

4 minutes ago

Mubadala Health COVID-19 vaccination centre opens ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Halts Gas Transit to Kazakhstan After Pipel ..

4 minutes ago

Suu Kyi's lawyer soldiers on 'in defence of democr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.