Corpse recovered from canal in khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

Rescuers recovered a corpse of teenager from canal at an area called Dhalu Bangla Korenga of tehsil Mian Channu here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Rescuers recovered a corpse of teenager from canal at an area called Dhalu Bangla Korenga of tehsil Mian Channu here on Tuesday.

Official spokesman said that there was no mark of torture appeared on the body.

It was handed over to local police which started investigation.