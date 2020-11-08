UrduPoint.com
Corpse recovered From Canal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:10 PM

Corpse recovered from canal

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Corpse of a person was recovered from Loar Bari Doab canal here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, local people informed about presence of a corpse floating into water near 16 wali pull at Mian Channu.

Rescue 1122 team recovered the corpse and handed over to local police.  The deceased was identified as Abdul Razzaq s/o Muhammad Shafi residents of Okara.

APP /sak1245 hrs

